Fetty Wap

The rapper became a father in May 2011, welcoming son Aydin with Ariel Reese. The songwriter went on to welcome Zaviera and Zy with Lezhae Keona in 2015 and 2018, respectively. He also shares Khari with Masika Kalysha and Amani with Elaynna Parker. Wap’s daughter with Turquoise Miami, Lauren, died in 2021 at age 4.