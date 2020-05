Future

The rapper has seven children — one each — with India J, Brittni Mealy, Ciara, Joie Chavis, Jessica Smith and two other unidentified women. Future fired back at May 2020 rumors that he has an eighth child with Eliza Seraphin, a Florida-based woman suing him for paternity, child support and custody. “Keep it pushing,” he tweeted at the time. “Teach these hoes how to keep they business off the internet. … U run to the internet. I can’t speak the truth ima log off.”