Katie Price

The former model welcomed Harvey in 2002 with Dwight Yorke, and their son was born with septo-optic dysplasia. He is also partially blind, on the autism spectrum and prone to weight gain due to Prader-Willi syndrome. Price went on to give birth to son Junior and daughter Princess in 2005 and 2007, respectively, with her then-husband Peter Andre, followed by her and ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s son Jett in 2013 and daughter Bunny in 2014. The former reality star said in 2020 that she and her boyfriend, Carl Woods, are trying to conceive their first child together, her sixth.