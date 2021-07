Nick Cannon

The Masked Singer host became a dad in April 2011 when then-wife Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Monroe and Moroccan. The actor went on to welcome son Golden and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively. The California native also shares twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, as well as Zen with model Alyssa Scott, all born in June 2021.