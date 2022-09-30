Scottie Pippen
The NBA legend welcomed eight kids throughout the years. He shares four children — sons Scotty Jr. (born 2000), Preston (born 2002), Justin (born 2005) and daughter Sophia (born 2008) — with ex-wife Larsa Pippen.
The retired athlete is also dad of daughter Taylor (born 1994) with ex Sonya Roby, as well as daughter Sierra (born 1995) with ex-fiancée Yvette DeLeone.
Tragically, Scottie has experienced the death of two children: His eldest child, Antron, whom he shared with his first wife, Karen McCollum, died in April 2021 at the age of 33, while Taylor's twin, Tyler, died nine days after her birth.