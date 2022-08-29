Cancel OK

Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Love Island UK's Amy Hart Announces Pregnancy After Fertility Struggles: Pic
Sam Rason and Amy Hart. Courtesy Amy Hart/Instagram
Amy Hart and Sam Rason

The couple, who have been open about their fertility journey for years — shared their exciting news via Instagram on August 29. Hart, who starred on season 5 of Love Island UK, posted several images of her and Rason holding up sonogram photos. “Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go…..👶🏼🤪,” the couple wrote in the caption of the carousel, referring to their ABBA-inspired ensembles. The pair also detailed the life-changing milestone on the August 29 episode of the British talk show Loose Women.

