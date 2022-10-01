Ashley Hinshaw and Topher Grace
The Home Economics star announced that he and the True Blood alum were expecting baby No. 3 during a September episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
“We’re excited and I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is,” Grace said before joking that the pair have gotten mixed reactions about their growing brood.
"Everyone says on the first baby they're like — Congratulations!," the New York native explained. "On the second, they're like — congratulations and on the third baby, it's — congratulations? —with a question mark" he quipped at the time.