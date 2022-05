Bayleigh Dayton and Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams

The Big Brother alums announced via Instagram on May 25 that they are expecting their first child after Dayton suffered a miscarriage in 2018. “My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL,” she wrote alongside a pregnancy photo shoot. “Being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams.”