Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Spears told her Instagram followers that she is pregnant with her third baby, her first with Asghari, gushing, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼. Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”