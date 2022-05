Chris and Rachel Sullivan

“We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been,” the This Is Us star wrote via Instagram on May 5 alongside a pregnancy announcement video. “With every end, there is a new beginning…so here is a trailer of what’s to come.”

The actor’s son, Bear, revealed in the clip that he is going to be a “big brother,” before Chris confirmed that the couple are having a girl.