Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Chris Carmack and Erin Slaver

On March 20, the Grey’s Anatomy actor and his wife — who are the proud parents of daughter Kai, born in August 2016 — shared the exciting news via Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter.

“How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! 🎈 🎊 ,” they captioned the slideshow, which was filled with photos from their baby shower. “We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise 🎉 🌺 ✨) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!”