Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the Cravings founder captioned an August 3 Instagram snap, showing off her baby bump. “1 billion shots later, we have another on the way.”

Teigen, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with the musician, previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020 after she announced that she was pregnant with the pair’s second son.

She continued on August 3 via Instagram: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”