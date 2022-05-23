Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Christina Perri

Christina Perri announced her pregnancy in May with a sweet Instagram video featuring her 4-year-old daughter Carmella and her husband Paul Costabile. The “Jar of Hearts” singer, who is expecting a baby girl, previously suffered a miscarriage in January 2020 and a stillbirth in November 2020.

“Rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited,” she captioned the clip, which features Carmella excitedly opening up a box containing sonogram photos. “We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸.”