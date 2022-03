Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge

“To the newest member of the family 👶🏽: June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday,” the Teen Mom OG alum wrote via Instagram on March 5. “Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched.”