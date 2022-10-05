Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

During an October 5 interview with Good Morning America, the Million Dollar Baby star announced that she and her husband are expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” In a subsequent interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Swank said that she was “feeling great” in her second trimester. “I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that,” she explained. “But I’m feeling good right now.”