Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” the Counting On alums wrote in a February 27 blog post. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far.”