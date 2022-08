Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer

The 90 Day Fiancé stars are having a baby in November. “We’re pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we’re super excited and we’re due at the end of November,” Kara and Guillermo told Us Weekly on August 14 ahead of the show’s Tell All reunion. “We’re waiting to find out the gender, so it’s going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!”