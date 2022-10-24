Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022

Lindsay Arnold

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced that she and husband Sam Cusick are expecting their second child on October 24. “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a sweet family photo. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The ballroom dancer told E! News that she and Cusick had been “trying for a while” to expand their family. “Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy,” Arnold added. “It’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing.”