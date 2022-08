Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars are expecting baby no. 2 early next year. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023,” they shared via Instagram on July 31. “God is Good 🙏🏼.” The new addition will join big brother Romeo, who the couple welcomed in May 2021 after previously suffering a miscarriage.