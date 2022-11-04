Molly Bernard and Hannah Lieberman

The Younger star revealed on November 3 that she and her wife were expecting their first child together.

Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!” the New York native wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself standing in a field while cradling her growing baby bump. “Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task.”

She added, “Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her.”