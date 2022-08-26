Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers

On August 25, the Younger alum and their spouse — who have been candid about their fertility struggles — announced they are expecting their first child.

“There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you. Our 🌈 baby is in my belly,” the fitness instructor captioned the carousel of maternity photos, empathizing with followers who may be currently dealing with fertility issues themselves. “For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this news may feel painful. … Permission to mute me, step away or feel all of those feels. I’ve been there too.”

Meyers concluded the caption with a message of hope. “About a year ago, a fellow infertility warrior who finally had their rainbow baby told me this – ‘it sucks until one day it doesn’t’ and they were right,” the Missouri native said.