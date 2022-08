Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone

“We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!” the soon-to-be parents told Us Weekly in a statement on August 14, ahead of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 reunion. “We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!” The reality TV stars are expecting a baby girl.