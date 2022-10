Patti Murin

On October 25, the Broadway actress announced that she and her husband Colin Donnell are expecting their second child. “Oops we did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024!,” she wrote via Instagram.

Donnell shared an excited post of his own on the same day, gushing, “So excited about what’s coming for our family ❤️ @pattimurin.”