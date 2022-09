Ryan Sheckler and Abigail Baloun

On September 21, the skateboarder announced via Instagram that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

“We are so beyond blessed and thankful to announce that we will be having a baby girl in March! My life has been a very full one and now it’s about to get a whole lot more awesome! I love you Abigail and I am so ready and excited to start our family,” Sheckler captioned a photo of him and Baloun smiling.