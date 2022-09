Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown

Us exclusively confirmed on September 28 that the Bachelor alum and her fiancé are expecting their first child.

“I’m so unbelievably grateful to have a partner who’s so supportive and gentle through this whole process,” Herron told Us. “Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He’s a rugged man, but so tender at heart.”