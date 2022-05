Sarah Levy

The Schitt’s Creek alum announced on May 16 that she is expecting her first child with husband Graham Outerbridge.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” the actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Former costar Annie Murphy commented on the post to express her excitement about the news tagging Outerbridge and writing, “REMEMBER HOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?!?!”