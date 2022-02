Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

The Pretty Little Liars alum announced her pregnancy one week after her grandma’s death, calling it her “most challenging season to date” in a February 7 Instagram post. Mitchell added, “I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”