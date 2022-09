Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley

The couple took to social media on August 12 to announce that they are expecting their third child.

In a joint Instagram video, the counter singer and the former Miss Arkansas shared the news by telling their two sons, Asher and Ames, that baby No. 3 is on the way.

In the sweet clip, Asher can be seen saying he will be “sad” if it’s not a “baby sister,” and Billingsley replies, “Well, baby, it’s gonna be another baby brother.”