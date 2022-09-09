Teyonah Parris
The Marvels actress revealed in September that she was five months pregnant with her first child. "Whooooo chiiile!! I'm so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we've learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality," she wrote via Instagram. "My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful."