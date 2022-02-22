Rihanna

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” Rihanna told E! Online in February 2021. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”

The pregnant star, who is expecting a little one with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, added, “They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”