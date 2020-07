Beverley Mitchell and Michael Cameron

The actress welcomed her third child, Mayzel “Mayzie” Josephine, in July 2020, nearly two years after sharing her miscarriage of twins in November 2018. “As much as it sucks, I feel like, for me, there was a lesson there, and I’m taking it to heart because … I always have to see that life is a journey and that there’s a reason for it,” she said in July 2019. “As weird as it sounds.”