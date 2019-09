Beyonce

Before welcoming her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé suffered a pregnancy loss. “There are so many couples that go through that and it was a big part of my story,” the Grammy winner told Oprah Winfrey in 2013. “It’s one of the reasons I did not share I was pregnant the second time, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. And that was hard, because all of my family and my friends knew and we celebrated. It was hard.”