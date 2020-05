Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood

“He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world,” Wood wrote via Instagram following her son Bert’s May 2020 birth. “He was born weeks early in NYC in the middle of a global pandemic. He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside.”