Dave and Odette Annable

The couple announced the arrival of their second daughter, Andersen “Andi,” in October 2022 after Odette suffered three past miscarriages. “Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts,” the Supergirl alum wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of the couple’s newborn, teasing that the birth story would be shared later. “For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives.”