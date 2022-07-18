David Henrie and Maria Cahill

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced in July 2022 that he and Cahill had welcomed their third child. “IT’S A GIRL!!!! Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am,” Henrie shared via Instagram. “Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha. She stuck to her plan l and had a drug free birth and I couldn’t be more in awe of her!”

The former Disney Channel announced his wife’s pregnancy in December 2021, revealing that Cahill suffered her fifth miscarriage before conceiving their rainbow baby. “I’m proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we’ve been given another chance with our third child, and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger,” Henrie explained at the time.