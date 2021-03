Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado

The 90 Day Fiancé star’s girlfriend gave birth to their baby boy, Marshawn, in March 2021 after previously suffering a miscarriage. Hashim was “surprised” by his reaction to the pregnancy loss, he exclusively told Us in January 2021. “Something in my mind said, ‘Maybe you do want a kid, bro.’ And that’s how I came to the realization. … I finally found someone who I do want to spend the rest of my life with. I felt like I got happy.”