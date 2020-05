Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

The former reality stars welcomed their son, Hayes, in May 2020 after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. “I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner,” Otis wrote via Instagram at the time. “All that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED!”