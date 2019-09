Jana Kramer

In December 2017, the One Tree Hill alum announced her miscarriage on Instagram, but revealed months later that it was not her first or last. “It’s frustrating, but what I’ve realized is, it’s truly a miracle to have a baby and it’s all in God’s timing and hands,” Kramer said in March 2018. “If it’s meant to be, it will be.” Her and Mike Caussin‘s son, Jace, was born at the end of that same year.