Kailyn Lowry

“I had multiple miscarriages,” the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on her “Coffee Convos” podcast in 2018. “I went through a period where I’m like ‘I’m never having any more kids. I’m just going to be done, I guess. It’s not for me. After I had time to grieve, I felt like, ‘OK, now I’m in a place where if it happens it’s meant to be and if not then it’s not, and then Lux came along.”