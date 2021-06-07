Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The royals welcomed daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in a New York Times essay the following November. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”