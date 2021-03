Nathan Kress and London Kress

The iCarly alum and his wife named their second baby girl Evie Elise as a nod to their previous miscarriages. “Evie means ‘life,’ and Elise stems from a family name (including my middle name) that means ‘God’s promise.’ You are ‘God’s promise of life’ to us, baby girl,” London explained in the infant’s March 2021 Instagram debut. “You are a child of hope.”