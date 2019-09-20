Wendy Williams

“I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months,” the Wendy Williams Show host admitted during PBS’ 2015 special American Masters: The Women’s List. “That’s when you have the clothes already picked out, the nursery is already painted. They ask you do you want a funeral or do you want the cremation. We went through that not once but twice, me and my husband. So our Kevin is a hard-won child. I would’ve loved to have had more children but I don’t want to test my blessing.”