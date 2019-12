Whitney and Zach Bates

“Khloé Eileen is finally here,” the Bringing Up Bates stars wrote on Instagram in November 2019 after previously suffering a pregnancy loss. “Zach and I are grateful to God for his blessings on our family! Bradley and Kaci Lynn are so excited and in love with their new little sister! Our hearts are overflowing with love and we are overwhelmed with cuddles and smiles!”