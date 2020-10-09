Celebrity Moms Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and More By Dan Clarendon October 9, 2020 Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Matt Baron/Shutterstock 50 3 / 50 Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski The couple revealed their son’s birth in September 2020 after keeping his arrival under wraps. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News