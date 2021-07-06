Amber Heard

The Aquaman star secretly welcomed a daughter in April 2021 via surrogate, Us Weekly confirmed in July. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of daughter Oonagh Paige. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”