Bow Wow

Following rumors in September 2020 that the rapper had welcomed a baby boy with model Olivia Sky, he confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of the infant. The Like Mike star also hinted at the news in “D.W.M.O.D.” earlier that same month. “I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him,” he rapped. “I’m peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance.”