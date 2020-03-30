Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

The Charlie’s Angels star confirmed the new addition to her family in January 2020, five years after tying the knot with singer Benji Madden. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” Diaz wrote in a statement on Instagram. “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”