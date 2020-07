Logic

Following news of his retirement in July 2020, the rapper shared “the motives” behind his decision with an Instagram slideshow of family photos. “I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby,” the Grammy nominee wrote at the time. “And my beautiful wife, Brittney [Noell], who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”