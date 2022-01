Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The “Sucker” crooner and the Quantico alum, who wed in December 2018, announced in January 2022 that they had quietly welcomed their first child together. Us later confirmed the pair are proud parents to a baby girl.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the twosome revealed via Instagram at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”