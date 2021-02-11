Blake Shelton

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent,” the country singer said of being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani‘s three sons during KFROG’s The Ride With Kimo and Heather in February 2021. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing.”